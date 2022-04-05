Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $130.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.