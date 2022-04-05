Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03.

