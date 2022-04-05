Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $3,001,700.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.96. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

