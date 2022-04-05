Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 163,333 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

