Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 66,700 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.