PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

