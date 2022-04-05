PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

PageGroup stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

