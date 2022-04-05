Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $82,790,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

PANW stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

