Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $532,530 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLMR opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Palomar Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.