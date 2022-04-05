Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.66 and last traded at C$35.02. 257,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 603,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80.
In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.
Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.
