Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,349.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

