Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.84).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 501 ($6.57) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($8.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.29.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($24,323.96). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.50), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,476,726.98).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

