Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.84).
LON:PAG opened at GBX 501 ($6.57) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($8.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.29.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
