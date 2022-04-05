Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.96. 2,712,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

