Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,950 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($16,110.82).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,590.16).
Shares of LON TSTL traded down GBX 28.70 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 291.30 ($3.82). The company had a trading volume of 89,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.48 million and a PE ratio of -224.02.
Tristel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
