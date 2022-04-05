Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $24.99

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $26.20. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 8,325 shares trading hands.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

