Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 742 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.80) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

PSON opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 682.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 652.65. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,758,595.37). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

