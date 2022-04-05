PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

