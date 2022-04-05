Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,296 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

