Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

