Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,693 shares of company stock worth $1,716,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.