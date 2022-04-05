Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Monro worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

