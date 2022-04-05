Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 118,731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

