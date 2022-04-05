Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,118 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $3,993,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,038 shares of company stock valued at $355,413 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

