Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,594 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 783,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

