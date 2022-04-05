Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 164,682 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,682 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.01. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

