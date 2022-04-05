Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,103. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

