Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.00.
Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
