Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.