Phore Hits Market Cap of $307,676.27 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $307,676.27 and $1,691.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,529,564 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

