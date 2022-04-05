Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.