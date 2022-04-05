Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,327.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $374,193.75 and $7,327.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.