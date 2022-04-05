PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PZC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

