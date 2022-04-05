PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.