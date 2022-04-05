PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

