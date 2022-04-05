PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

