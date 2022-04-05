Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE PING opened at $27.62 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

