Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

