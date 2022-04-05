Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

FRME stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. First Merchants has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

