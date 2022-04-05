Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NYSE:PMT opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

