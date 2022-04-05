Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

