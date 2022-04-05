Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 397,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,125. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

