Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
PLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 397,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,125. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.