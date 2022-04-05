PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 16,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.77.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PLBY Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

