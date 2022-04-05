PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 16,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.77.
In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PLBY Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
