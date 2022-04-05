Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

