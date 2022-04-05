Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Financial Comparison

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plus Therapeutics and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 537.25%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.83%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 52.22 -$13.40 million ($1.13) -0.90 Apyx Medical $48.52 million 4.65 -$15.17 million ($0.44) -14.89

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.92% -62.39% Apyx Medical -31.27% -26.79% -21.90%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

