PolkaCover (CVR) Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.10 or 0.07521664 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.22 or 1.00002072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055199 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

