Polymath (POLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.20 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $438.82 million and $15.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00271014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

