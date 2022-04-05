PolySwarm Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

