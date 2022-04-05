Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 170.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pool by 107.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Pool by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.45. 2,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,875. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $351.87 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

