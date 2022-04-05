Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.78 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.