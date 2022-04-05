Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

